Kids' Movie Stunt Training

Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760-102 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Join Cobra Kai stuntman and ATA 4th degree black belt Corey Diamond for an hour of martial arts and movie stunts training! Also come enjoy the bounce house, face painting, board breaks, food, and more.

No martial arts experience necessary. Open to the public, ages 7 and older. Hosted at Action Martial Arts's Hoover location.

events, Film, Kids & Family, Sports
