Kara Recommends…Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
See Kara’s book trailer for the new memoir from a best-selling author, psychotherapist, and national advice columnist. This hilarious and thought-provoking book takes us behind the scenes of a therapist’s world, where her patients are looking for answers (and so is she). Online via Facebook and YouTube.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, library