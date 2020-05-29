Kahoots Movie Trivia (Online)

To participate in the Kahoots Movie trivia, there are a few fun steps!

1. Watch the movie during the week!

2. Log online on Fridays between 2 and 5 p to play a round of Kahoots Trivia about the movie of the week.

Prizes will be awarded to the top winners. All movies can be viewed for free on our library Hoopla resource. If you don’t have a library card, email us and we will get you a card!

Movie List and Dates are as follows:

May 29- Ella Bella Bingo (Hoopla)

June 5- A Dog’s Courage (Hoopla)

June 12- Swift (Hoopla)

June 19- Hope Ranch (Hoopla)

June 26- End of Month Throwback Movie: The Care Bears Movie (Hoopla)

July 3- Homeward (Hoopla)

July 10- The Great Alaskan Race (Hoopla)

July 24- Toys & Pets (Hoopla)

July 31- End of Month Throwback Movie: Rockadoode (Hoopla)