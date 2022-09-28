Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share 2022

Make plans to shop for a great cause with the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) 17th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser taking place Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 9! The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20 percent off and/or exclusive offers at nearly 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 21 community projects improving the lives of those in our community. With a goal of benefiting business and Birmingham, the JLB is encouraging patrons to purchase a card and support locally owned businesses while giving back to those in need in more ways than one.

Shop Save & Share features premiere retailers, eateries and entertainment venues such as The Clothes Tree, Learning Express, Little Soles, The Clothes Tree, Ashley Mac’s, Gigi’s/The Lili Pad, Monograms Plus, Cahaba Cycles, Dear Emmaline, Clover + Bee, The Blue Willow and Annabelle’s among numerous others. Patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card by visiting www.shopsaveandshare.net.

In addition to the traditional 20 percent discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead. For those interested in shopping from the comfort of their home, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes to allow patrons to participate in whatever medium they choose. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

Over the past 17 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the JLB’s community projects. The JLB’s 21 community projects focus in four impact areas: Safety & Crisis, Education & Culture, Economic Security & Financial Stability and Health & Wellness. Among the 21 partners and programs include the Crisis Centers’ Rape Response Program, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Can You Dig It? Program, the Collat Jewish Family Services’ Senior Grocery Delivery Service, Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies and the JLB’s Diaper Bank, among others. Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card, can help provide the following:

An entire outfit for a survivor of sexual assault who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center: Rape Response Advocate Program

Two months of weekly food staples and supplies for one student in need through Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies

One month of diapers for a child in need through the Junior League’s Diaper Bank

Opportunity for six elementary school children to take a field trip to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens through the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Can You Dig It? Program

One month worth of groceries for a senior in need through Collat Jewish Family Services’ Senior Grocery Delivery Service

Card sales add up and can provide the following:

13 cards cover the cost of a Sexual Assult Nurse examiner to examine a sexual assault victim

Seven cards pay for holiday cards and postage for seniors who receive meals on wheels

Four cards cover an entire drama workshop for students in the Youth Leadership Forum

Two cards pay for a mother to get bloodwork done to donate breast milk to fill 60 bottles for infants in need

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the Junior League of Birmingham, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net or www.jlbonline.com.