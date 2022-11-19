Junior League of Birmingham’s Brunch with the Big Guy

Santa Claus is coming to town! As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Brunch with the Big Guy is taking place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Finley Center. The event will include brunch, holiday activities for the kids, Magical Mimosas & Bloody Merries for the parents and a picture with Santa. Beginning at 9 a.m. at The Finley Center, participants will enjoy brunch while visiting with Santa to help him get a head start on holiday wish lists! Tickets are $28. Children's tickets are $12 each.

Brunch with the Big Guy attendees will witness JLB Community Partner Magic Moments reveal a “magic moment” to a deserving child who has a chronically life-threatening medical condition. Magic Moments is the only wish granting organization devoted exclusively to creating magic moments in the lives of children in Alabama with chronically life-threatening medical conditions, which allows children and their families to forget, even if just for a little while, the fear and pain of their illness. Additional moments will be revealed at other events throughout Market Noel as well.

Brunch with the Big Guy is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Cheers to 100 Years, Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. Five tickets to Preview Noel help raise enough money to start a “period pantry” at a local school for guidance counselors to distribute when needed. One child’s ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy provides 40 diapers to an infant or toddler in need through the JLB’s Diaper Bank. One adult ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy can purchase a new outfit for a sexual assault victim who’s given their clothing up as evidence.

For more information about Market Noel, Brunch with the Big Guy or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.