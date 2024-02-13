Join Voices of the South acapella / barbership chorus

Saint Mark United Methodist Church 2901 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join "Voices of the South" acapella / barbershop chorus

Voices of the South is a men's singing chorus located in Birmingham, AL. We are the Central Alabama Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. We claim a deep heritage of talented men and chapter accomplishments as we draw men from across central Alabama to the joy of good singing and the preservation of an American art form. We aspire for excellence in every performance. The chorus consistently places in the top ranks of the Dixie District of the Barbershop Harmony Society in contests that are held twice a year.

You can find more information and see some examples at:

voicesofthesouth.com

www.facebook.com/voicesbham

