Iron City Comic Con (ICCC), Birmingham’s premiere event for entertainment and pop culture fans, comes to the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd for a weekend celebrities, creators, gaming, cosplay, and fun.

IC CC is thrilled to come to Alabama’s largest metro area with a star-studded lineup of guests including Ray Park (Star Wars, X-Men), John De Lancie (Star Trek, My Little Pony), Walter Jones (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, Stan Against Evil), Jim Cummings (Winnie-the-Pooh), Andy Black (Black Veil Brides), WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Cherami Leigh (Sailor Moon, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), Kaiji Tang (Jujutsu Kaisen, Bungo Stray Dogs), Marcy Edwards (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) all four of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice actors – Rob Paulsen, Barry Gordon, Cam Clarke, and Townsend Coleman) -- with more guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

In-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and artists, costume contests, gaming, photo ops, and more. Vendors and artists from across the country will set up and sell their wares. Local fan groups will exhibit displays and provide performances throughout the weekend.

Advance tickets are available from VXV Events’ exclusive ticket provider, Tixr, for $25 per day or $40 for the weekend, with discounts available for members of the military. Kids ten and under attend free with paid adult admission.

Celebrity guests may be available for interviews in the weeks leading up to the event. Certain guests may be available for press opportunities/appearances on Friday, May 31st. Credentialed media is always welcome to attend setup (May 31st) or show days (June 1st & 2nd) for footage or interviews.

