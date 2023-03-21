Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part II

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Build on what you learned in Intermediate Excel Part I as we continue to explore ways to enhance your spreadsheets in Excel. Prior Excel use required. Registration required at vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Electronic Classroom

