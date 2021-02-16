Inside the Arts LIVE ft. Shona McAndrew

Join us via ZOOM on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:00 pm CT (7:00 pm ET) for a discussion of McAndrew’s current exhibition “Wednesday Night” on view at AEIVA and an overview of her artistic practice.

About the Artist // McAndrew’s multi-disciplined artistic practice draws on her personal experiences as a plus-size woman and her struggles with society’s expectations of womanhood. The slightly-larger-than-life figures are modeled after the artist herself or her friends. They are presented partially or fully nude – unembarrassed by their exposed bodies and carefree from the viewer’s gaze (even the female gaze). They challenge or even dare the viewer to acknowledge and accept the intrinsic beauty of every woman’s body.

Shona McAndrew holds an MFA in Painting from the Rhode Island School of Design and a BA in Psychology and Painting from Brandeis University. Her solo exhibitions include shows at the Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia, PA (2020); CHART, New York, NY (2019); and Spring/Break Art Show, New York, NY (2019). She has also exhibited in group shows at Stems Gallery, Brussels, BE; Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami, FL; Allouche Benias Gallery, Athens, GR; and Museum of Sex, New York, NY.

FREE // Must Virtually Register