Indian Springs School Open House
Indian Springs School (Woodward Drive) 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs Village, Alabama 35124
Please join us for an Admission Open House! Learn more about the admission process, meet and hear from some of our accomplished faculty and students, tour our campus, and see firsthand what it is that makes the Indian Springs School community so special.
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family, Parents