IGNITE Volunteer Awards Ceremony (Presented by Hands On Birmingham)

Hands On Birmingham (HOB), a United Way program, will present the third IGNITE Volunteer Awards ceremony on April 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Club in Birmingham. The one-day community celebration is designed to honor volunteers who do not receive public recognition for their service to others. Over the course of two years, HOB has recognized over 100 unsung heroes who have created social change through selfless actions to an audience made up over 500 attendees.

IGNITE presents awards in seven categories: HOB Volunteer of the Year, Corporate/Company Volunteer of the Year, Government Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year, Student Volunteer of the Year, Small Business Volunteer of the Year, and Faith-Based Volunteer of the Year.

Nominate a deserving volunteer (even yourself) today at www.uwca.org/ignite!