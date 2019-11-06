OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Human Trafficking with Helen Smith, Victim Specialist, Birmingham Division, FBI; and Lisa Rhodes, nurse practitioner and member, North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Interstate 20 is a conduit for human trafficking of boys, girls, and young women between Atlanta and the West Coast. Human traffickings is a thriving business in Alabama and the State recently passed legislation to impede the practice.

The presenters will provide personal stories, explain how to identify trafficking, and how to help prevent it. Free admission.

See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.