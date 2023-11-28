HTML Coding for Newbies
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Learn the basics of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), the code that is used to structure a web page and its content. This class is for those new to coding and for absolute beginners. Register online at vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4679. Electronic Classroom.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops