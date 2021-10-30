HOTWORX Vestavia Hills Re-Grand Opening Party!

HOTWORX Re-Grand Opening Party! 790 Montgomery Highway - Suite 124 Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Join us and our new ownership for our re-grand opening party. We will be having local vendors, giveaways galore, light bites & refreshments, and more. Come check out our studio and party with us!

HOTWORX is a 24/7 Infrared Fitness studio changing the fitness game by providing small group virtual instructed training sessions in patented infrared saunas. We offer 10 different styles of workouts, including HOT Yoga, Hot Pilates, HOT Row, Hot Cycle, and more!