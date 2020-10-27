Hotels, Churches, and Riots Ghost Walk

The Birmingham Ghost Walk – Hotels, Churches, and Riots Tour is our “main ghost tour”, And definitely the one that we recommend if you have not been on 1 of our tours before or if you are in town for only a single evening, and wanting to experience tales of murders and murderers, suicides, and spirits of the past. This 2 hour walking tour cover some of our most spectacular bits of dark history while viewing some of our most historic buildings and standing where history happened and blood flowed.