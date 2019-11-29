Brookwood Village will partner with Birmingham Art Crawl in hosting Holiday Art Crawl at The Village, an event featuring dozens of local artist pop-ups throughout the holiday season. Visitors can browse local art while shopping for other hand-crafted gift items at Brookwood Village.
Holiday Art Crawl at The Village
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Vacation & Holiday
