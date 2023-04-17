Historical Society Presents: Shades Mountain Baptist Church
Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Join the Vestavia Hills Historical Society for highlights of the history and current community outreach of the oldest established church in the city limits of Vestavia Hills, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, established in 1911. The program will include musical selections by the SMBC Jubilee Singers, a history of the church and a review of current community involvement initiatives.
