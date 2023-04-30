Heights Hangout
Enjoy live music, a kid’s zone, pop-up shops, sponsor booths and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate; proceeds benefit the ongoing Beautification of Cahaba Heights through the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association. Don't miss Hit Radio Live from 2-5pm and Purple Madness (Prince Tribute band) from 5-7pm!!
Cahaba Heights Village 3162 Heights Village, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Entertainment, events, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor