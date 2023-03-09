Haydn's Surprise Symphony
Avon Theater 2829 7th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Join us as we perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, also known as the Surprise Symphony, so named for the startlingly loud chord that breaks the otherwise tranquil flow of the work’s second movement. Our very own Kathleen Costello and Brad Whitfield will be featured soloists in Ponchielli’s effervescent Il Convegno for Two Clarinets and Orchestra.
