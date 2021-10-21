Join us as the Women’s Service Board hosts our 18th Annual Harvest of Hope at Home on October 21, 2021! A gourmet meal delivery event where guests will enjoy a three-course meal for two and carefully a curated wine pairing, delivered to your home! In addition, sponsors and their guests will enjoy exclusive Cornerstone gifts and the chance to win a trip for six to St. James Club in Antigua. Bid on silent auction items from home through our online auction, which will go live on October 19th!

We hope that you will share these meals with friends, clients, neighbors, and others throughout the community, in an effort to spread the good news of Cornerstone! As always, 100% of proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools.