Hand in Paw's 13th annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k & Fun Run

Earth Day is going to the dogs at Mutt Strut! Hand in Paw's 13th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place at Homewood Central Park on Earth Day, April 22nd!

Grab your furry friend and join Hand in Paw for a day in the great outdoors full of exciting races, contests and vendors - all while supporting a wonderful cause!

5k: $30 • 1 mile fun run: $25

Hand in Paw's mission is to improve human health and well-being through Animal-Assisted Therapy. Funds raised at Mutt Strut help recruit and train Therapy Teams and keep our services free of charge!