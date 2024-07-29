Guitar Camp for Beginners
Mason Music - Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Calling all aspiring guitarists! Guitar Camp for Beginners is the perfect introduction to guitar foundations if you're not ready to commit to lessons. Your camper can dip their toes into guitar with no pressure as they learn the basics.
Ages 10-15
July 29-August 2
8:30-11:30 AM
$275
