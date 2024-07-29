Guitar Camp for Beginners

to

Mason Music - Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

Calling all aspiring guitarists! Guitar Camp for Beginners is the perfect introduction to guitar foundations if you're not ready to commit to lessons. Your camper can dip their toes into guitar with no pressure as they learn the basics.

Ages 10-15

July 29-August 2

8:30-11:30 AM

$275

Info

SCG_Mason-Music.jpg
Mason Music - Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Camp, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
2059087059
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Guitar Camp for Beginners - 2024-07-29 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Guitar Camp for Beginners - 2024-07-29 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Guitar Camp for Beginners - 2024-07-29 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Guitar Camp for Beginners - 2024-07-29 08:30:00 ical