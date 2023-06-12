Guitar Camp For Beginners at Mason Music
Mason Music - Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
For the 10-15 year old who has never picked up a guitar but wants to learn how to play in an encouraging environment, our Guitar Camp for Beginners will guide you through guitar basics like chords, strumming, reading, tuning, and best practice habits to get you playing real songs by the end of the week!
