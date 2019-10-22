GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR

to Google Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Growing Up in Venezuela and Watching the Change From Afar with Carlos Izcaray, Music Conductor, Alabama Symphony Orchestra.  

Carlos Izcaray, the new, highly acclaimed conductor and director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in Birmingham, is a native of Venezuela. He will describe growing up there, moving to Birmingham, and watching his native country from afar. He will also discuss his new role with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.  

Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listing.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning, History, This & That
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - GROWING UP IN VENEZUELA AND WATCHING THE CHANGE FROM AFAR - 2019-10-22 13:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours