Google Drive

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Need to back up your files? Learn how Google Drive, a cloud-based file storage and synchronization service, is the perfect tool! We will also discuss how to create and share Google docs, slides and sheets. Class participants must have a Gmail account and know their password. Registration required – vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Digital Classroom.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Google Drive - 2023-06-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Google Drive - 2023-06-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Google Drive - 2023-06-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Google Drive - 2023-06-13 16:00:00 ical