Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Need to back up your files? Learn how Google Drive, a cloud-based file storage and synchronization service, is the perfect tool! We will also discuss how to create and share Google docs, slides and sheets. Class participants must have a Gmail account and know their password. Registration required – vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679.
