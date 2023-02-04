GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls!

In this virtual career fair, you’ll meet women from a variety of career backgrounds! They’ll share tips and best practices to help girls with the skills they need to get the perfect job, or help them determine what career field they are most drawn to! Attend via Zoom.

Discover the skills needed to:

-Land an interview

-Build your resume

-Impress recruiters

Discover why it matters to:

-Volunteer

-Be Inclusive in the workplace

-Find a mentor

-Find your passion