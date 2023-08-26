GirlSpring Teen Leaders Group Kick-Off & Recruitment!

PLEASE RSVP for this FREE EVENT

Girls ages 13-18, who will be in 7th-12th grade for the 2023-2024 school year, are invited to join us for an interactive, get-to-know you session and learn more about what GirlSpring is all about! The Springboarders group works together to create content (articles, artwork, poetry) for our by girls for girls website, which is a safe, online platform for girls to share and learn from each other. Girls also help plan programs for their peers, like our annual STEM Fair, events with women leaders, and volunteer days throughout the year.

At this event, the Springboarders will have icebreakers and get to know you games, plus snacks and more, while giving an overview of the program!