GIMP: The Free Photoshop

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Learn how to perform intricate photo editing. Work with layers to add a personalized watermark to a photo, move a person from one photo into another, and more! Registration required at vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Electronic Classroom

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops
205-978-4679
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - GIMP: The Free Photoshop - 2023-03-30 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GIMP: The Free Photoshop - 2023-03-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GIMP: The Free Photoshop - 2023-03-30 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GIMP: The Free Photoshop - 2023-03-30 16:00:00 ical