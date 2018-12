Please join us on Wednesday, 12/ 19/18 at Cooper Green Hospital in the 2nd Floor Cafeteria for a Free Opioid Overdose Prevention training class at 5:30 pm. Free kits will be provided to the first 50 registrants. Training lasts approximately one hour.

RSVP by phone at 205-458-3377 or by email at lplaia@crisiscenterbham.org