FREE CONCERT: AAA Concert Series

The Alabama Accordion Association is sponsoring two FREE Concerts on June 17, 2023 at 1:00 and 7:00, featuring International Accordionist Dr. Michael Bridge. Dr. Bridge performs over 100 Concerts per year in four continents. He has been billed as one of the top 30 musicians under 30. Joining Dr. Bridge will be concert violinist Hilary Rivas, concert cellist Keats Rivas, concert pianist Jerry Bullock, soprano Ryan Ross, and baritone Dan Gilliland. Did you know that from 1908 until 1958, the accordion was the most popular instrument in the United States? Did you know that the highest paid Vaudeville entertainer was an accordion player? Did you know that the accordion was developed as an alternative to the church pipe organ? Come hear the power and versatility of the most perfectly designed musical instrument. Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPQ9qMxAvjY to preview Michael Bridge performing the 1812 Overture or go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j29qOoWs_CQ to preview Hallelujah composed by Leonard Cohen. See you on June 17, 2023 at Brookwood Baptist Church; 3449 Overton Road; Mountain Brook, AL 35243.