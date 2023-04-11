The upcoming inaugural Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner benefits the Birmingham-based nonprofit, Children’s Harbor.

Funds will help support The Harbor Family Center, which helps Children’s Harbor achieve their mission to strengthen families of seriously ill children through refuge, respite and resources.

Headlined by James Beard nominated chefs from Helen and Automatic Seafood and Oysters, it is sure to be a memorable evening.

An extraordinary culinary delight featuring James Beard winner Adam Evans with Automatic Seafood and Oysters and five-time semifinalist Rob McDaniel of Helen Restaurant.

This event raises support for The Harbor Family Center in Birmingham.

Limited tickets can be purchased online now.

Owner and executive chef of Automatic Seafood and Oysters said, “We’re passionate about our community and it’s an honor to help Children’s Harbor work towards their mission of strengthening families of seriously ill children in Alabama.”