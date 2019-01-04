First Friday Fiber Arts

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Friday, January 4

10 a.m.-noon

Library’s Treehouse

Like to knit, crochet, cross-stitch, embroider or smock? Bring your projects and join us! All skill levels are welcome. Ages 18+

