Friday, January 4
10 a.m.-noon
First Friday Fiber Arts
Library’s Treehouse
Like to knit, crochet, cross-stitch, embroider or smock? Bring your projects and join us! All skill levels are welcome. Ages 18+
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
