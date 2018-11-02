First Friday Fiber Arts

to Google Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

First Friday Fiber Arts

Friday, November 2, 10 a.m.-noon

Treehouse

Like to knit, crochet, cross-stitch, crewel, embroider or smock? Bring your projects and join us! All skill levels are welcome. Ages 18+.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Crafts
to Google Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Fiber Arts - 2018-11-02 10:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours