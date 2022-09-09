Fall Plant Sale 2022: Member Shopping

Enjoy priority shopping at our popular Fall Plant Sale and pick up your annual Member Plant Gift as a member of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens!

Members will enjoy first dibs on hundreds of plants, including natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees, and shrubs, many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups.

Members will also receive their annual Member Plant Gift: a seedless, pollinator-friendly CranRazz™ butterfly bush courtesy of our friends at Leaf & Petal. While supplies last!

New this year: Preorder fall bedding plants at the sale for pickup Saturday, October 8!

The sale, which offers a wonderful opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners—many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program—will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Proceeds support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Both Member Priority Shopping and the Public Sale will take place outdoors in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden.