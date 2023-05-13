Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot: Tournament of Tokens
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
The Tournament of Tokens is upon us! Enter the dungeon, emerge with the most Tokens at the greatest speed, and win a [magical] prize! Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Gaming, library