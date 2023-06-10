Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Welcome to the best Summer Camp around! You’ll meet new friends, stay up late, and go on a scavenger hunt! Oh, and it’s all for Tieflings… Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.
