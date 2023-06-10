Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Welcome to the best Summer Camp around! You’ll meet new friends, stay up late, and go on a scavenger hunt! Oh, and it’s all for Tieflings… Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Camp, events, Gaming, library
205-978-0155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp - 2023-06-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp - 2023-06-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp - 2023-06-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Summer Camp - 2023-06-10 14:00:00 ical