Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Can you and your fellow adventurers succeed in a massive heist to steal from a diabolical chocolatier conglomerate? Find out! Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.
