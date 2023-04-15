Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Can you and your fellow adventurers succeed in a massive heist to steal from a diabolical chocolatier conglomerate? Find out! Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Gaming, library
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: The Egg of Eyster - 2023-04-15 14:00:00 ical