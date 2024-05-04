Donate Life Alabama is proud to present the 5th Annual Donor Dash for Life 5K. Participants can walk or run the course.

Registration opens at 8:00 am and the race start at 9:00 am. Prizes awarded immediately following the race.

Awards - Individual

Top overall male/Top overall female/Highest individual fundraiser

Awards - Team

Team that raises the most money/Fastest team collectively (average)/Best team spirit

Proceeds support donation awareness programs throughout the state of Alabama.

Join us as we celebrate the donors, recipients, living donors, caregivers and all advocates for organ, eye and tissue donation.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, email arayburn@donatelifealabama.org

Donate Life Alabama is a 501(c)3 dedicated to educating the community about organ, eye and tissue donation.