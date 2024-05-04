Donor Dash for Life 5K
to
Veteran's Park Hoover 4800 Valleydale Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242
Donate Life Alabama is proud to present the 5th Annual Donor Dash for Life 5K. Participants can walk or run the course.
Registration opens at 8:00 am and the race start at 9:00 am. Prizes awarded immediately following the race.
Awards - Individual
Top overall male/Top overall female/Highest individual fundraiser
Awards - Team
Team that raises the most money/Fastest team collectively (average)/Best team spirit
Proceeds support donation awareness programs throughout the state of Alabama.
Join us as we celebrate the donors, recipients, living donors, caregivers and all advocates for organ, eye and tissue donation.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, email arayburn@donatelifealabama.org
Donate Life Alabama is a 501(c)3 dedicated to educating the community about organ, eye and tissue donation.