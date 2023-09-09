Disc Golf Goes Pink
Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama 15 Office Park Circle, Suite 140, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Huck it for breast cancer research at Disc Golf Goes Pink on Saturday, September 9 in Calera! Players will play 36 holes across two courses at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Park.
Check in opens at 7:30 a.m. and the first round begins at 9 a.m. Presented by Bham. Now and Vulcan Imaging Women’s, Disc Golf Goes Pink is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament. Event proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. More details and registration at bcrfa.org/events/discgolf.