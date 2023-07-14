Craft*Lab: Wine Bottle Luminaries

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Make a gorgeous summer luminary! All materials are provided, along with snacks and prizes. Free; registration required, ages 18+. This is a popular craft so we’re offering it at 11am on the 28th as well! Please register for one class only; contact Terri at 205.978.4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org. Community Room.

205-978-0155
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, events, library
205-978-0155
