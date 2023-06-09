Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Create unique works of art using repetitive patterns called tangles. All materials are provided, along with snacks and prizes. Free; registration required, ages 18+. Contact Terri at 205.978.4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org. Community Room.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Crafts, events, library, Workshops
205-978-0155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 ical