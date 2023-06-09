Craft*Lab: Summer Zentangle with Darla
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Create unique works of art using repetitive patterns called tangles. All materials are provided, along with snacks and prizes. Free; registration required, ages 18+. Contact Terri at 205.978.4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org. Community Room.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Crafts, events, library, Workshops