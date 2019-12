Commitment Day 5K. 10 a.m. Life Time Fitness, 3051 Healthy Way. Participants can run, walk, jog or stroll. Race entry fee covers a race bib, medal and post-race lunch social. Packet pickup is Dec. 31, noon-4 p.m. and Jan. 1, 8-10 a.m. For more information or to register, visit Facebook and search for Commitment Day 5K, or visit lifetime.life.