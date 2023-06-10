Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event)

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Collage artist Michael Albert brings all the supplies so you can create your own collage art from cereal boxes! This is a family event, so adults and kids are welcome! Please check out some of Michael’s art at michaelalbert.com. Children's Program Room.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Art & Exhibitions, events, Kids & Family, library
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event) - 2023-06-10 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event) - 2023-06-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event) - 2023-06-10 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event) - 2023-06-10 10:30:00 ical