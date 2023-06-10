Collage Artist Michael Albert (Summer Event)
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Collage artist Michael Albert brings all the supplies so you can create your own collage art from cereal boxes! This is a family event, so adults and kids are welcome! Please check out some of Michael’s art at michaelalbert.com. Children's Program Room.
