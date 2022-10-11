CMF: Bach’s Musical Offering

to

Brock Recital Hall - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35229

Celebrate one of history’s greatest composers with Concertmaster Daniel Szasz and special guests Lisa Wienhold, Carlos Izcaray, and Lester Seigel, performing Bach’s Musical Offering. One of his last major compositions, and a monument to the art of counterpoint, Bach’s Musical Offering is a collection of fugues, canons, and other works based on a theme given to him by Frederick the Great.

Info

Brock Recital Hall - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35229
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - CMF: Bach’s Musical Offering - 2022-10-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CMF: Bach’s Musical Offering - 2022-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CMF: Bach’s Musical Offering - 2022-10-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - CMF: Bach’s Musical Offering - 2022-10-11 19:30:00 ical