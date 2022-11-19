Christ the King Music Fest
John Carroll Catholic High School 300 Lakeshore Pkwy, Birmingham, Alabama
CTK Fest is an all-day, outdoor Christian music festival celebrating the young Church. Join us at the Bruno Campus on Saturday, Nov 19 from 10am to 10pm for praise, worship, food, games and more… All are welcome! Kids 11 and under are free! Visit ctkfest.com for tickets and details!
Concerts & Live Music, events, Festivals & Fairs, Religion & Spirituality