Charles Billingsley: The Shadow of your Smile

Building on nearly thirty years as a singer and entertainer, performing thousands of shows from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center, Charles Billingsley is ready to take a new turn in his storied career. His latest solo offering, The Shadow of Your Smile, is a big-hearted, show-stopping collection drawing from the hits of Broadway, big band, smooth jazz and the Great American Songbook. These beloved standards and classics, newly arranged and powered by Charles’s larger-than-life voice, come together in a make-you-smile album of classic favorites.

Join us as Charles returns to his alma mater to perform alongside the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for this event are sold through the Samford University Wright Center Box Office. If you have questions, please call 205.726.2853.