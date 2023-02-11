Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’s Dine-In and To-Go Specials

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is ready to spread the love this Valentine’s Day with Rare and Well Done® experiences. Patrons are invited to celebrate the holiday with various Perry’s specials that are available for dine-in or to-go from Feb. 11 though Feb. 14. Celebrate with a Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2, 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu, Valentine’s Second Chance and more.

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Perry’s has curated the perfect 3-course menu to make your Valentine’s Day dinner special. For dine-in, join Perry’s from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for $69 per person or anytime after 5:45 p.m. for $70 per person. For take-out, enjoy the same V-Day specials from 4 p.m. to close for $69 per person plus a 15% handling fee. Patrons can enjoy Perry’s staples like their Turtle Gumbo, Filet Perry, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and more. To view all of the Valentine’s Day offerings, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-day/.

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

Grab that special someone and head to Perry’s for a special Candlelight Dinner for 2 any night from Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. This romantic experience will be available in person from 4 p.m. to close each night for $185 per couple, as well as to-go for $145 per couple ($209 value), which includes rose petals and a votive candle with holder. This offering features individual starter salads, the Filet Roast with Lobster Tails, two small sides and a half-dozen Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Kisses.

Valentine’s Second Chance

For those looking to avoid Valentine’s weekend crowds, the Prix-Fixe Menu Special and Candlelight Dinner for 2 will be available Sunday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to close. The 3-course menu will be available in-person for $59 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $69 per person from 5:45 p.m. to close. Patrons can also enjoy this special to-go from 4 p.m. to close for $55 per person. The Candlelight Dinner for 2 will be available from 4 p.m. to close for $135 plus a 15% handling fee.

Perry’s Online Market Valentine’s Filet Mignon Dinner for Two

Patrons can check planning a romantic dinner off their to-do list and pencil in more time to spend together with loved ones by ordering a candlelight dinner for two and have it shipped directly to their door. Perry’s Online Market’s Valentine’s Filet Mignon Dinner for Two is $99.

To pre-order the Valentine’s special, visit https://shop.perryssteakhouse.com/products/valentines-filet-mignon-dinner-for-two.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend are limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Valentine’s Day, and a $25 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after Feb. 12. Tax and gratuity is not included in the prix-fixe menu cost. If interested in the Candlelight Dinner for 2, please note this in the comments when making reservations. For to-go orders, order and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary.