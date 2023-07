SHE Camp | A Summer Camp for Girls

July 24-28, 2023 (*Two sessions — Girls 9-12 and Girls 13-16)

Cost: $285, includes GirlSpring t-shirt and lunch .

Get 25% off with code TUESDAY25 - coupon expires July 18

Financial aid available. Email kristen@girlspring.com for more information on financial aid or other questions.

Location: Artplay | Time: 9AM – 4PM

Taught by SheCamp co-creator Jessica Antes and co-teacher Catrina Hughes. Both have extensive experience as actors, writers, comedians, and teachers, and both trained or have worked at Chicago’s prestigious The Second City (where many SNL actors, and noted comics and girl power icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler trained!). See Jessica’s and Catrina’s bios below.

While the two sessions are similar in mission and goals, the older group will tackle more advanced comedic styles and activities while the younger group will be more imagination/play/and team work focused. Both sessions will conclude with a final virtual showcase open to family and friends.

Ages 9-12

SHE Camp for ages 9-12 is designed to empower girls to make confident choices, encourage team work and inclusion, a positive self-image and teach leadership skills- all while celebrating their imaginations, unique sprits, interests and comedic voices. Activities include improvisation, storytelling, dance, crafts and hands-on activities, group discussion and plenty of laughs!

Ages 13-16

SHE Camp for Teens 13-16 is dedicated to empowering young women who are navigating the middle school and high school years to make confident choices in their lives, as well as voice their unique interests and point of view through comedy and satire. Over the course of the week, they will learn improvisation, sketch comedy, and stand-up comedy accompanied by dance, crafts and hands-on activities, group discussion, and plenty of laughs! SHE Campers will gain tools they need to build confidence in themselves, the importance ensemble and working as a team, assertiveness, positive self image, and self expression.