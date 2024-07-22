SHE Camp - A Summer Camp for Girls!

S.H.E. stands for Sisterhood, Humor & Empowerment! Developed and presented by actress/comedian Jessica Antes.

This program is dedicated to empowering girls and young women to make confident and powerful choices in their lives. Participants will develop the skills they need to express their own unique voice, encourage a positive self image and the formation of healthy relationships.

Camp fees include lunch, snacks, and GirlSpring T-shirt.