SHE Camp - A Summer Camp for Girls!

ArtPlay 1006 19th Street South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35205

S.H.E. stands for Sisterhood, Humor & Empowerment! Developed and presented by actress/comedian Jessica Antes.

This program is dedicated to empowering girls and young women to make confident and powerful choices in their lives. Participants will develop the skills they need to express their own unique voice, encourage a positive self image and the formation of healthy relationships.

Camp fees include lunch, snacks, and GirlSpring T-shirt.

